Dame Jacinda Ardern spoke at Yale about humility, international co-operation and the dangers of isolationism.
She highlighted New Zealand’s response to Covid-19 and Mycoplasma bovis, emphasising expert guidance.
Ardern urged graduates to embrace “imposter syndrome” for its power in leadership through curiosity and empathy.
Former Prime Minister Dame Jacinda Ardern has spoken about the power of humility that comes with “imposter syndrome”, the importance of international co-operation, and the dangers of isolationism in her address at Yale University’s graduation ceremony.
Ardern’s speech also covered the challenges faced during her leadership and the multiple crises the world faces today – from wars and climate change, to a “decreasing regard” for civil rights and human rights – “including the right to be who you are”.
Her speech was met with applause and cheers from graduates at various points, including when she spoke about New Zealand’s ban of semi-automatic weapons following the Christchurch Mosque attacks in 2019.
Ardern also shared her reflections on the current state of the world, and made subtle references to the challenges faced by Americans under its new leadership.
She acknowledged the world is at an inflection point in global politics, following Covid and the economic disruption it brought.
“I understand the drive to focus in on ourselves and our own domestic challenges,” she said.
However, Ardern stressed that what’s needed to weather the storms will remain shelter, income safety, and access to health and education.
Ardern warned of isolationism being used as a political tool during these difficult times.
“In the same way that fear is a tool of politics against our long term self-interest, so is isolationism, the illusion that closing yourself off from the world somehow means you are simply prioritising your own people, because it ignores how connected we are,” she said.
Ardern shared her observations of the US being “pushed and pulled” between a sense of obligation to its own country and to the world.
She said the two are not necessarily at odds, and international co–operation was based on shared values.
“Right now we need the power of your imposter syndrome, because it’s also your curiosity and your humility.
“We need your sensitivity, because it’s also your kindness and your empathy.