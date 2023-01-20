Colbert jokes about Ardern's shock resignation on Thursday and requests he be flower girl at her wedding to Clarke Gayford. Video / CBS

Colbert jokes about Ardern's shock resignation on Thursday and requests he be flower girl at her wedding to Clarke Gayford. Video / CBS

Jacinda Ardern may have to make room in her wedding bridal party for Stephen Colbert - that’s because the American comedian wants to be the flower girl at her wedding.

Colbert opened his latest chat show episode by covering Ardern’s surprise resignation while also firing digs offs at other world leaders, including US Presidents Donald Trump and Joe Biden and Britain’s former PM Boris Johnson.

“This is the biggest story to rock New Zealand since ‘Dave spots new sheep’,” Colbert tells his American audidence.

Ardern’s resignation speech is then played, including when the PM looks to her fiancee Clarke Gayford.

“And to Clarke, let’s finally get married,” Arden says in the clip.

“Clarke, you better say yes,” Colbert responds.

“I’m saving the date, put me down for fish, because you two have found your flower girl.”

He then produces a basket with white flowers and throws them theatrically, in audition for the role.

PM Jacinda Ardern drives Stephen Colbert home from the airport in 2019. Photo / Supplied

Colbert also contrasts Ardern’s comments that she “no longer [has] enough in the tank” with other world leaders.

“She’s leaving because it’s the right thing to do? She didn’t lose an election or steal classified documents or have a Boris Johnson sex party? Are you Kiwis sure you know how democracy works?”

Colbert also lamented he would no longer have a ride from Auckland Airport.

During his 2019 visit to New Zealand, Ardern picked up Colbert and drove him to her house for an interview while indulging in a carpool karaoke version of Bohemian Rhapsody.

Colbert later praised Ardern for her gun reforms following the Christchurch attacks and jokingly suggested she should head to the US (although foreign citizens are not allowed to run for President).

“Well done. Brava. ... Please rest up, because we need you to come to America to run in 2024.”