The Sea Eagle arrived in Auckland on January 21 and was given a limited entry permit known as a short-stay because of its slimy hull. Despite the hull not being suitable for a long-term visit, the operators were also granted an extra itinerary – allowing the vessel to race in the Millennium Cup and sail to other locations.

The Dutch-built 81m Sea Eagle anchored in Coromandel Harbour before competing on the Millennium Cup regatta in Auckland. Photo / Supplied

The Herald has confirmed the vessel visited Waiheke Island, Great Barrier and the Coromandel.

Most vessels on short-stay permits must remain in the port of first arrival and not take excursions elsewhere.

Exceptions to the rules are relatively rare.

Around 2500 yachts and commercial vessels, including cruise ships, come to New Zealand annually.

Since January last year, only 14 other vessels with short-stay permits have been given extra itineraries to leave port and go to other locations.

Ngāti Paoa chairwoman Herearoha Skipper has been working on efforts to control the spread of caulerpa on Waiheke Island and Aotea/Great Barrier Island.

Chairwoman of iwi Ngāti Paoa, Herearoha Skipper, told the Herald she was surprised Biosecurity New Zealand extended leniency to a dirty-hulled foreign vessel amid the caulerpa crisis – an invasive seaweed likely introduced by a visiting vessel.

“They should make them turn around from the borders and go back to the country where they came from and clean their hull there, then re-enter,” she said.

“They shouldn’t even be allowed to enter our waterways without compliance.”

Biosecurity New Zealand Commissioner Mike Inglis told the Herald the slime and barnacles present on the vessel’s hull on arrival were deemed low risk, which is why the vessel got a short-stay permit and was allowed to visit other areas as opposed to remaining in port.

“There are no bivalves, oysters, or other molluscs growing on the hull. Those are high-risk organisms, and we would not let a vessel into New Zealand with them on its hull,” he said.

Vessel risks being denied re-entry

Sea Eagle is currently moored at Westhaven Marina awaiting further professional hull cleaning.

The Sea Eagle’s short-stay permit, which only allows a vessel to remain in New Zealand for 28 days, has now expired.

However, the vessel, which is moored at Westhaven Marina, has a mechanical fault and has been unable to safely head outside the 12-nautical-mile limit for more cleaning.

Inglis said the vessel must leave today or as soon as possible to get the work done.

“The vessel must depart by Wednesday, or as soon as the faults are repaired, for another clean and will not be granted re-entry unless we are satisfied it meets long-stay requirements.”

The Sea Eagle has had professional cleaning outside New Zealand borders twice but has so far failed to satisfy authorities it’s met acceptable standards.

Inglis said the agency takes biosecurity seriously.

“The fact we require the boat to leave and try to clean again to meet long-term standards shows how we actively apply the standards to all vessels,” he said.

The Sea Eagle’s London-based manager Ed Cook said they had fully co-operated with all requests and requirements of Biosecurity New Zealand.

‘They should have been turned away’

The invasive seaweed caulerpa blankets the seafloor, smothering marine species such as mussels and scallops.

Skipper says she had a good relationship with biosecurity officials but would like to see visiting vessels better educated about the rules and risks.

She and her iwi have been trying to prevent the spread of the invasive seaweed off Waiheke Island by laying weed mats on the seafloor.

At least $15 million of taxpayers' money has been spent trying to control the spread of caulerpa, which has infested waters at Great Barrier Island, the Bay of Islands, Waiheke Island and the Coromandel Peninsula.

Skipper said vessel operators should know the rules.

“They should have been turned away to get their hulls cleaned. It should not be the responsibility of our country to clean their hulls. They should know that on entry.”

She offered to help Biosecurity New Zealand by talking to visiting vessels about the risks.

“There needs to be better education about how important our ocean space is – not just to our iwi but our community as well,” she said.

Skipper said caulerpa smothered the seabed, destroying taonga species, and it had been a huge effort to “clean up the mess” left behind.

Biosecurity rules ‘key challenge’ for cruise sector

New Zealand Cruise Association CEO Jacqui Lloyd. Photo / Supplied

New Zealand Cruise Association CEO Jacqui Lloyd said cruise ships are aware of the rules and provide evidence their hulls are clean before arrival in New Zealand.

This included providing date-stamped photos from recent cleaning, maintenance records or anti-fouling certification.

She said only “two or three” cruise ships have had to have cleaning outside the 12-nautical-mile limit this season due to small amounts of debris being identified.

However, she said the lack of in-water cleaning facilities in New Zealand and uncertainty around biofouling requirements had prompted some cruise operators to stop visiting New Zealand.

She said manual cleaning by dive teams outside borders can often take days, be costly, and can end up being “disastrous” for tourists if vessels are turned away.

“This disrupts itineraries, is incredibly disappointing for passengers, and impacts tourism and hospitality businesses in regional port towns,” she said.

