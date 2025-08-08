It was billed by some as the next Clarkson’s Farm, but Noel Edmonds’ TV show about his new life in New Zealand has got the chop after just three episodes, The Sun is reporting.

The first series of Noel Edmonds’ Kiwi Adventure, set at his River Haven farm in Tasman District’s Motueka Valley, aired in June but broadcaster ITV reportedly has no plans to make further episodes amid failing ratings.

Sources close to the former high-profile TV presenter confirmed his disappointment but said other factors were behind the axing, most prominently the extreme weather, The Sun reported.

The series followed the former Noel’s House Party host and wife Liz’s new rural life Down Under and their hopes of turning River Haven’s vineyard, pub and wellness centre into a success, while also winning over locals.