Destiny Church Man Up New Zealand hīkoi in Queen St, Auckland was led by Bishop Brian Tamaki and Hannah Tamaki. Photo / NZME

Destiny Church pastor Hannah Tamaki will stand in Tāmaki Makaurau for the Vision New Zealand political party and the Herald can reveal her party will stand a candidate in all seven of the Māori electorates.

Tamaki told the Herald: “That’s right, Tamaki for Tāmaki,” she said.

Tamiki also revealed that former Te Pāti Māori candidate Donna Pokere-Phillips will stand for Vision NZ - under the Freedoms NZ political coalition, in the Waikato-Tainui electorate, where she gained a respectable 6,225 votes at the 2020 election but came a distant second to Nanaia Mahuta by 9,660 votes.

With Te Pāti Māori announcing 20-year-old Hana-Rawhiti Maipi-Clarke as its candidate in the Waikato-Tainui electorate, expect this race to be tighter, this time around.

“We are wahine on a mission. Donna Pokere-Phillips and I are heading up an amazing team of Māori candidates for all seven of the Maori seats,” Tamaki, a mother of 3, grandmother of 10 and great gran of 3, said.

Tamaki said Māori have a golden opportunity to change the political dial and get into the driver’s seat. That’s why, Tamaki said, they have decided to contest the seven Māori seats.

“There have never been more Māori politicians across Parliament,” Tamaki said.

Donna Pokere-Phillips is candidate for the Hauraki-Waikato seat in the election, pictured in a photo from Facebook.

“We have a strong Māori caucus at the decision making table, influential Iwi advisory groups to government, and the question has to be asked; what measurable difference has this made to the plight of Māori children in poverty, our tamariki in state care, Māori families on the benefit or in temporary accommodation, our poor health and educational outcomes and let’s not forget housing and that we have the highest incarceration rates in the OECD?”

“It’s time for party politics to take a back seat and people with real-life experience and proven track records to take the reins.”

She said Vision NZ will roll out law and order policies among others as their campaign shifts into election mode.

“The Vision New Zealand flagship policy is ‘family’ because we understand the vital role the intergenerational family plays in our society. Our policy focuses on protecting parental rights and ensuring our families have the resources, support systems, and opportunities necessary to thrive and contribute to a strong and cohesive society.

“Vision NZ will also ensure that New Zealanders’ freedom of speech, expression, and association will be safeguarded by law and practice,” Tamaki said.

Pokere-Phillips, co-leader of the New Zealand Outdoors and Freedom Party, will stand in the Hauraki-Waikato electorate. Tamaki said Pokere-Phillip’s background has given her a foundation to take on many facets of work including environmental adviser, contract lecturer, Māori, governance and leadership specialist, impact report writer, employment law specialist, and Māori resource management specialist. Pokere-Phillips has whakapapa connections to Tainui, Tuwharetoa, and Taranaki Iwi.

“I will be a strong voice for the people of Hauraki-Waikato in Parliament, I am also confident that the Freedoms NZ Party will reach the threshold for the party vote allowing more of my party colleagues to join me,” Pokere-Phillips said.

The Destiny Church Man Up New Zealand hīkoi marched up Queen St, with Brian Tamaki at right. Photo / Doug Sherring

Vision New Zealand is the umbrella political party for Freedoms NZ and will be standing candidates in general seats for the 2023 election.

“There has never been a more important election to contest than this 2023 election. Our country stands at the crossroads, and what the voter decides this election will shape the future for our children and grandchildren. Although we will be standing to represent our Māori people, make no mistake we committed to leading the charge for change for all Kiwis,” Tamaki said.

She said her standing in Waiariki at the 2020 election helped Te Pāti Māori candidate Rawiri Waititi get over the top of Labour Mp Tamati Coffey.

Tamaki received 1171 votes. Waititi beat Coffey by 836 votes.

