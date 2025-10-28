Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium
Analysis
Home / New Zealand

It’s not sexy but expert blueprint on organised crime is a ‘no brainer’ for coalition government - Jared Savage

Jared Savage
Analysis by
Investigative Journalist·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read
Jared Savage, an Investigative Reporter for New Zealand’s Herald, has reported on some of the most high-profile and controversial cases in recent New Zealand history.

An expert panel recommends the Government should create a new ministerial portfolio to focus on organised crime. Video / Herald NOW

Jared Savage covers crime and justice issues, with a particular interest in organised crime. He joined the Herald in 2006 and has won a dozen journalism awards in that time, including twice being named Reporter of the Year. He is also the author of Gangland, Gangster’s Paradise and Underworld.

Earlier

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save