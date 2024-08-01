“There are nine young adults from the drama group, plus there will be some from our music and dance groups joining for part of it.

“They are all in their early 20s to early 30s age range.

“They love theatre and performing and, for many of them, this is an opportunity to really express a passion that they have.

“Many of them have said to me, ‘I know I’m meant to perform in my life.’

“This is an amazing opportunity for them and they are so incredibly excited.”

The group meets each Thursday during term time from 3.30pm to 5pm to practise.

“They are doing really well.

“They are so passionate and inspiring and I love working with them.”

It’s not just about performing either.

Cami Rose is taking on the role of Dorothy. Photo / David Haxton

“It’s really grassroots and hands-on.

“We make a lot of the costumes, the set, props and that sort of thing, among all the different departments of The Shed Project.”

The group has been fundraising too.

A movie night at Event Cinemas Coastlands, where The Wizard of Oz, starring Judy Garland, was screened, was sold out.

“It was an awesome night.

“The group did a performance of one of our dances, to the audience, before we watched the movie.”

Burns said two busking opportunities would happen at the Paraparaumu Beach Saturday Market.

“They will be dressed in their costumes and will be doing some singing and dancing from the show, generally enlightening people and handing out flyers.”

The group was appreciative of a Creative Communities Scheme grant.

“Two of the group spoke to the council, very happily, and talked about their characters.”

Introducing the cast

Cami Rose: Dorothy

Jack Rowe: Scarecrow

Rhys Bendig: Tin Man

Simon Le Prou: The Cowardly Lion

Jessica Rose Edmonds-Stoneham: Glinda the Good Witch

Finn Alty: Wicked Witch of the West and The Wizard of Oz

Christian Martin: Winged Monkey

Emma Flintoff: Aunt Em, Corn, Tree and Mouse

Trish McQueen: Uncle Henry, Head Munchkin and Wizard’s Guard

The Details

What: Light Up Theatre presents The Wizard of Oz

When: Friday August 30 and Saturday August 31 at 1pm, $5/child, $7/adult, $20 group of 4.

Friday August 30 at 6pm – tabled seating with platters and a drink $20/ticket

Where: Coasters Musical Theatre, 15 Hinemoa St, Paraparaumu

Tickets: https://www.trybooking.com/nz/TFC or at The Shed Project shop, 20 Tongariro St, Paraparaumu.