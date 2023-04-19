‘It’s massive’: Football league’s MVP out to end the pain game

Napier City Rovers coach Bill Robertson talks about the club’s 50th-anniversary celebrations and their upcoming Central League campaign. Video / Neil Reid

There was no hiding the looks of disbelief and frustration on the faces of Napier City Rovers players after round four of football’s Central League.

As fans headed to the clubrooms for the aftermatch function, or the exit at Bluewater Stadium, the Jim Hoyle-captained team gathered on the middle of the pitch to try and figure out how another dominant display had failed to gain them three crucial points in the 2-2 draw against Western Suburbs.

After a season-opening win over Stop Out, the past three weeks have been a source of frustration for the side; three dominant matches which have only netted one point from a solitary draw.

On Sunday they face Waterside Karori in round five Central League action at Napier’s Bluewater Stadium; the third Wellington-based team they have played in successive weeks at home.

Jonny McNamara – who scored goals in Napier City Rovers’ first two matches – said there was only one word to describe how important it was to reboot their winning ways on Sunday, calling it “massive”.

The goal this Sunday against Waterside Karori is for Napier City Rovers to turn onfield dominance into three competition points. Photo / Neil Reid

“Ever since I have been here, we don’t really lose at home or even draw at home. Normally at home we are a very dominant side [result-wise],” he said.

“Obviously on the back of the last two [home] results, a loss and a draw, this game on the weekend is massive. We want to get three points with a great performance, in front of a good crowd of fans to cheer us on.

“That will help us massively.”

McNamara was one of the players in the huddle whose emotions were on show after the 2-2 draw with Western Suburbs.

He said he felt “devastated” that the team had again missed out on a golden opportunity to record their second win of the season.

“I felt like we did enough to win the game. A lot of players played well, especially [Jack] Albertini on his debut.

“It was a mistake that cost us in the end, and we need to turn these good performances into three points. We are disappointed with the last few results we’ve had.”

Napier City Rovers players including Jonny McNamara (right), walk off Bluewater Stadium after last weekend's 2-2 draw. Photo / Neil Reid

One of the seasoned pros of the team, McNamara said he “couldn’t fault” the effort that was being put in, or the attitude shown by all his teammates.

“I just think we need a bit of luck just to turn those hardworking performances into three-pointers.

“It is a results business at the end of the day.”

A sign of the dominance the team has shown for large parts of their matches to date was when Miramar Rangers goalkeeper Jack de Groot was later named man of the match for keeping his side in the round three clash in their 2-1 win at Bluewater Stadium.

“We create a lot of chances as a team,” McNamara said.

“It is about trying to keep the ball out of our own net now. If we keep clean sheets, then all we need is one goal to win games now.”

Napier City Rovers defender Kaeden Atkins looks on in disappointment after his side's 2-2 Central League draw against Western Suburbs. Photo / Neil Reid

McNamara was named the Most Valuable Player in the 2022 Central League; an award judged on votes from Central League coaches.

He was the first player from Napier City Rovers to win the award.

What made it even more remarkable – and highlighted the Englishman’s form last year - is that he missed the first seven matches of the season as he was unable to enter New Zealand due to Covid-19 restrictions.

A star of the club’s 2019 Chatham Cup triumph, McNamara had flown back to the UK in early 2020 for what was meant to be a two-week trip for a mate’s stag-do and wedding.

His absence from New Zealand extended to 30 months after border restrictions implemented during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Jonny McNamara - scoring against Wellington United in last year's Central League - was voted the competition's MVP due to his outstanding form. Photo / Paul Taylor

“Yeah, I didn’t play all of the games so they must have thought I was half-decent,” he laughed.

“It [being MVP] meant a lot. That award is voted on by other managers after the game, it means that you feel like they think you must be a danger and a threat.”

After the dramas of trying to return to New Zealand and Napier City Rovers, McNamara said it had been a relief to have a full pre-season with the club ahead of this year’s Central League.

He said he was “feeling sharp” and determined to do all he could for a successful run in the Central League and Chatham Cup, and again help the club qualify for this year’s National League.

Four clubs from Central League will feature in the 10-team league; the Wellington Phoenix Reserves and the other top three finishers.

“The big goal for this team is to get into the National League and finish as high as we can,” he said.

Napier City Rovers captain Jim Hoyle (left), has again been in top form for the club in the opening four rounds. Photo / Neil Reid

“For me, I want to win anything that I play in . . . whether that is tiddly-winks or football . . . I want to win everything.”

>> Napier City Rovers v Waterside Karori

Kick-off, 2pm, Sunday April 23

Bluewater Stadium, Napier