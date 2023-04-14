Sometimes it's good to think about the big questions in life and death.

OPINION:

I always enjoy hearing people’s thoughts and reflections on the weighty question - what happens when we die?

It seems to come up more often around Easter.

Craig Cooper (a good friend of mine and my former boss) shared in his Easter column (April 9): “While I am non-religious, I don’t believe that when we die, that’s it. The big question, of course, is that if death isn’t it, what is?”

“Some people spend a lifetime seeking answers to that question. Me, I’m happy to reflect on it every now and then.”

I like that Craig shared openly on the subject.

It is sometimes considered taboo to do so, despite most people having at least some interest in the subject.

In the Bible, there is a verse that claims God “has put eternity into man’s heart”. That is to say, there is something deep in all of us which actually pulls us to consider life beyond the grave.

Perhaps the most common answer I hear (when people share their thoughts on the subject) is that it is too difficult to know for sure what happens - and therefore it will drive you crazy if you fervently pursue the answers.

As a Christian, one thing I am sure of is that it’s not a wasted pursuit to consider that big question. It is not like trying to turn lead into gold - which is sure to send you bonkers.

There are answers. There is satisfaction to be had on the subject. But it does take pondering, and even reading!

One of the best parts of Easter, I think, is getting back to Jesus’ bold claims (in the books of Matthew, Mark, Luke and John) and his actions with regard to the subject.

Jesus stated that anyone who believed in Him for the forgiveness of their wrongdoings would have eternal life. Such a wild offer leads to a changed (and hope-filled life) for those who truly believe it.

The obvious objection is: how can someone trust such a claim?

The answer is in the Easter story. He rose again from the dead, showing that death has no hold on him. And that is my kind of Easter - one which is all about Jesus.

Gary Hamilton-Irvine is a Hawke’s Bay Today reporter.