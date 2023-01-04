‘It’s all gone’: Whangaparāoa dairy burnt down after catching fire overnight

Bayview dairy shop on Viponds Rd in Stanmore Bay has burnt down after catching fire overnight. Photo / Nenita Wilson

A north Auckland dairy and an adjacent house have been burnt down after catching fire overnight.

A neighbour has described the smell of burning smoke continuing to come out of the property when she went for her morning walk.

Stanmore Bay resident Nenita Wilson lives five minutes away from the Bayview dairy shop on Viponds Rd.

Wilson said it was really sad and she could not believe the shop was all gone this morning.

“Me and my husband went for a walk this morning just around 9am and we saw the dairy shop on the corner was all burnt. I thought ‘oh my god’ it’s our dairy. I can still smell the burning smoke. Police and firefighters are still there investigating.”

Wilson said she knew the owners of the shop who “are a good couple”.

“It’s really really sad. It’s all gone.

“The owners live in a house adjacent to the shop which has also been affected. The front and kitchen door of their place is also damaged. The garage is completely gone.”

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson said at about 11.13pm last night they received multiple calls to a building fire.

“A single-storey house and a dairy were in a well-involved fire.

“Five fire appliances responded and a few support vehicles as well. All persons were accounted for.”

Fire crews were no longer in attendance. They had no information yet on what caused the fire, the spokesperson said.