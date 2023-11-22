‘It’s a rain gauge for disease’ : An Otago-based company’s AI-assisted technology has a trove of applications

Techion founder Greg Mirams with laboratory manager Lisa Growden. Photo / Ben Tomsett





An Otago-born technology designed to detect parasites in livestock has found a shedload of unexpected applications worldwide.

Since 1992, Mosgiel based tech group Techion has continually developed a user-friendly microscope to count parasite eggs in sheep faeces samples, giving a clear idea of infection levels to allow for informed decision-making.

From its headquarters at the Invermay Agricultural Centre, Techion founder Greg Mirams said the core of their work remained rooted in farmed animal disease - though it had since transcended its intended usage and was being utilised across a range of industries, from New Zealand-based aquaculture to assisting overseas humanitarian efforts.

Although Techion does not work with viruses, its point of care (POC) platform, FECPAKG2, is being trialled for human health applications.

The group has partnered with a range of institutions, including the Swiss Tropical Public Health Institute, and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation - which is utilising the technology in scanning for disease-causing parasites in humans in Mozambique and Tanzania.

One project is collaborating with Aquaculture NZ on a system measuring the size and viability of mussel spat (baby mussels).

Mirams compared the technology to a rain gauge for a disease.

“It tells you what’s going on, when to treat it - and after you’ve treated it, how well did the drug work?” he said.

Techion founder and managing director Greg Mirams with one of the FECPAK G2 units.

In 2019, Techion partnered with Hamilton-based artificial intelligence (AI) specialist Aware to develop a user-friendly microscope for farmers to immediately detect parasites in livestock using Microsoft cloud and AI.

Techion and Aware developed the FECPAKG2 platform, which integrates Techion’s hardware and software with Aware’s AI, while utilising Microsoft’s technology stack to create digital diagnostics.

The FECPAK’s digital microscopes capture images, which are then uploaded to the cloud where they are analysed by technicians.

The repository of images serves as the foundation for an evolving artificial intelligence (AI) model, said Mirams.

“The introduction of AI is not an overnight switch; it’s a progressive journey.

“The technology is released internally first, allowing technicians to refine and correct the AI’s assessments. As the AI model becomes more reliable, it is gradually released to end-users, automating processes, reducing costs, and providing enhanced services.”

Techion Group managing director Greg Mirams (front) with staff (from left) Shea Waenga, Lisa Growden, Alex Ilin, John Newton, Andrew Ung, Stacey McGregor, Sophie Gibson-Pinn, Tim Brown, Marty McKie, Helen Manly and Duncan McGregor.

Mirams said the technology was being picked up more readily abroad, with 70 per cent of their services being taken up offshore.

“It resonates particularly well in regions like Europe and the UK, where sustainability and environmental concerns drive a strong interest in more efficient and sustainable farming practices,” he said.

In addition to revolutionising the way farmers manage parasites, this technology addresses broader challenges such as chemical use, livestock weight management, and even climate-induced disease flare-ups.

“We’re not just providing a technological solution; we’re enabling a shift in mindset. It’s about moving from routine practices to evidence-based decision-making, benefitting both farmers and the environment.”



















