It’s a matter of time before measles comes to NZ, and experts are worried

“Measles is only one plane flight, one boat ride away from New Zealand, so are we concerned? Yes, we are very concerned,” Wellington doctor and principal medical advisor for the Immunisation Advisory Centre, Nikki Turner, tells The Detail.

“What will stop New Zealand catching measles is having enough of our population immune, right across the country. So, if we have small groups anywhere in our country with low protection, measles will return and transfer from person to person.

“It’s a highly contagious virus. It’s probably the most contagious virus we know. If you are standing in the far corner of a room and an infected person walks in, you will catch it if you are not immune. It’s nasty. So, we need high immunisation coverage and in all parts of our country.

“So, are we worried? Yes. Are we going to see measles again? Yes. Will we be able to stop it in New Zealand? That will really depend on how many in our population are protected.”

Since January, there has been a growing and significant measles outbreak in the US, with more than 600 confirmed cases across 22 states, including Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Kansas.

The three people who have already died — two children and an adult — were all unvaccinated.

“The only reason these children have died is because measles has come back into the country because less people are accepting vaccination,” Turner said.

“That is why these kids end up in hospital, that is why these kids die... that is so wrong.

“It’s from misinformation — some of it is maliciousness, some of it is confusion, but in the end, it’s the kids who suffer.”

US health experts also attribute the outbreak to declining vaccination rates and mixed messaging from public officials — notably, US Health Secretary Robert F Kennedy jnr, who has faced criticism for promoting unproven treatments over the proven MMR vaccine.

But in recent days, he has done an about-turn and publicly promoted the vaccine, after visiting the families of the dead children, aged 6 and 8, in Texas.

“I think the u-turn is really important,” Turner said. “I think that people in power need to be more honest in their conversations, and if they want to lie about the science, then they should be challenged.

“He did not have his science right. It was wrong. Now, I’m grateful that he pulled his horns in... but I think the damage is already done.”

She said the MMR vaccine, given on time, is the best way to prevent measles.

It is available free in New Zealand to people born on or after 1 January 1969, and two doses give people 99% effectiveness in preventing the highly contagious viral illness, which presents with symptoms including fever, cough, runny nose, red eyes, and a distinctive rash.

The virus can cause serious complications such as pneumonia and brain inflammation.

Post-Covid, New Zealand’s immunisation rates have declined, with current levels at their lowest in 15 years, particularly among Māori and Pasifika communities.

Turner had a stark warning for those who do not vaccinate.

“If you don’t vaccinate your child, not only is your child at risk, but they could spread the nasty virus to others, and for those who have problems with their immune system — both kids and adults — if they catch measles, they have a really high death rate.

“So, we are putting our families at risk... when they rely on us to protect them and look after them.

“This is not a story about me protecting my own children. This is a story about us as New Zealanders wanting to protect our communities, so we are all in it together.”

You can find out how to listen to and follow The Detail here.

- RNZ