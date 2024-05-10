Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Auckland councillor Angela Dalton pleads for women’s voice in transport planning

Bernard Orsman
By
4 mins to read
Cr Angela Dalton's plea for women to have voice in transport planning. Video / Auckland Council Live

Transport planning is a man’s world and it’s time women were at the table, Auckland councillor Angela Dalton says.

In a passionate speech yesterday, Dalton spoke about the importance of women in decisions about transport

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand