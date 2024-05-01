Shoppers call out supermarkets for overcharging underweight chicken and Londoners in shock after horrific sword attack in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald / AP

University of Auckland students have pitched tents on the campus as they rally for a pro-Palestine protest similar to those seen at other educational institutes overseas.

Police said they would be monitoring the protest and the university’s vice-chancellor Dawn Freshwater has told students and staff taking part to remain civil and respectful.

Freshwater, though, said the university did not support protesters camping overnight.

“Having carefully considered the matter and taken into account advice from the police, the decision has been made to work constructively with the students to facilitate a peaceful and lawful protest on campus, but to not support the establishment of an overnight encampment,” she said.

“This compromise enables students and staff who wish to express their views to do so in a peaceful and lawful manner, without introducing the significant risks that such encampments have brought to other university campuses.”

A police spokesman said staff have had ongoing contact with protest organisers and the university around the planned protest. He said the university had organised its own security.

“Police recognise the right to peaceful protest, but we also recognise that the wider public also has a right to go about their lawful business. As with any protest, our role is to uphold the law,” the spokesman said.

The group behind the protest was the University of Auckland Student Justice for Palestine. On its social media, the group said it wanted the rally to be “an unforgettable display of strength, support and solidarity”.

Police said they would be monitoring the protest and the university’s vice-chancellor Dawn Freshwater has told students and staff taking part to remain civil and respectful. Photo / Alex Burton

Hundreds of supporters and passers-by were standing and listening to a man speaking into a microphone just before 5pm. About 5 tents were erected on the concreted area and footpath. Photo / Alex Burton

University of Auckland students have pitched tents on the campus as they rally for a pro-Palestine protest similar to those seen at other educational institutes overseas. Photo / Alex Burton

The protest was taking place opposite the Auckland University Students' Association. Photo / Alex Burton

The group walked back on its initial plan for an overnight encampment, saying the change in plans “represent[ed] our adaptability and willingness to reassess our tactics in pursuit of our goals.

“The decision to shift to a rally was not easy, but it was driven by our desire to mobilize a larger and more diverse audience within the campus community.”

‘We will not stay quiet’ - protesters

Hundreds of supporters and passers-by were standing and listening to a man speaking into a microphone just before 5pm. About 5 tents were erected on the concreted area and footpath.

“We will not stay quiet. We will not bow down to our Government,” the speaker said.

The speaker said the group would show everyone “what human rights are” during the overnight protest.

“Today we gather to fight for the people of Palestine, but tomorrow we will celebrate the freedom of Palestine.”

Several university security guards could be seen wandering around the crowd but no police appeared to be there.



