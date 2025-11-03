Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Island Bay fire: Neighbour describes fleeing home as ‘mass of flames’ took over

Melissa Nightingale
Senior Reporter, NZ Herald - Wellington·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

A large fire has ripped through a property in the Wellington seafront suburb of Island Bay. Video / Supplied

A Wellington woman has described the frantic escape from her home as her neighbour’s house went up in a “terrific mass of flames” last night.

The dramatic fire started on High St in Island Bay shortly before 7pm yesterday, destroying one home and damaging another.

The downhill neighbour of

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save