He went out to the beach with his camera to capture photos and video.
“[The] fire got quite big quickly,” he said.
A Fire and Emergency shift manager said one crew remained on site this morning and a specialist fire investigation team was looking into the cause of the fire, which started in the garage and spread to the main building.
Three crews stayed overnight, having to put out hotspots and combat wind.
Firefighters are battling strong winds to extinguish a large blaze at two residential properties in the Wellington suburb of Island Bay.
Incident Controller Mike Dombroski yesterday said the fire spread to nearby vegetation but was extinguished.