Butter prices for a 500g block have jumped from $4.50 to $8.42 since 2023. Unemployment sits at an eight-year high of 5.3%. Property prices have fallen but our homes remain among the least affordable in the developed world, costing up to nine times the average household income.

“Kids sleeping under laundry because there’s no blankets,” community leader Dave Letele says. “The gap between haves and have-nots has never been bigger.”

Economist Shamubeel Eaqub told The Elephant that the country’s “rolling maul” of crises, from Covid to cyclones to inflation, has left deep scars. “There’s a big chunk of New Zealanders doing it really tough,” he says. “And they’re doing it tougher than before.”

Clinical psychologist Jacqui Maguire says mental wellbeing data back that up. “About a third of New Zealand adults experience anxiety or depression weekly – that’s up from 25% five years ago. Data doesn’t lie. People feel broken.”

A record number of more than 70,000 New Zealanders left last year, many of them young and skilled. Among them was Professor Michael Bunce, the former chief scientist at the Department of Conservation, who says he felt “chewed up and spat out” by the science system. “You can’t just turn science off and expect it to come back,” Bunce says.

But it’s not all gloomy. ANZ’s chief economist Richard Yetsenga points out that even after a tough few years, New Zealand remains “one of the wealthiest economies on Earth”, with a strong government balance sheet and comparatively low unemployment.

Refugee Marwa Ali, now studying here from Afghanistan, calls Aotearoa “the land of opportunity”, while comedian Jeremy Corbett and others remind us that for all its challenges, this is still one of the most peaceful, free nations on the planet.

So, is New Zealand truly broken or just bruised?

As Letele puts it: “We’ve been knocked down plenty of times. The question now is whether we’ve still got the heart to get back up.”

