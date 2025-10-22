Advertisement
New Zealand

Is ADHD overdiagnosed or finally being taken seriously? - The Elephant

Miriama Kamo & Mark Crysell
NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

It seems like adult ADHD is everywhere right now - but what’s really going on? Is ADHD being wildly over-diagnosed or is it finally getting the recognition it deserves?

The Elephant is a new online video series that tackles the conversations New Zealanders often avoid. It dives into big, uncomfortable questions, looking beyond the echo chambers in search of a fearless and honest debate. This week in episode five, hosts Miriama Kamo and Mark Crysell explore ADHD.

From Paris

