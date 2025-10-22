On TikTok, #ADHD has clocked up more than 4 million posts, from celebrities to confessions to comedy skits, fuelling suspicion that ADHD - or Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder to give it its full name - has gone from medical condition to cultural trend.

But there’s a catch: proper testing is expensive and difficult to access. A full assessment can take two to four hours and cost well over $1000. That means thousands of New Zealanders who might genuinely need help are stuck on waiting lists, while others are diagnosing themselves with a five-minute online quiz.

So, what’s really going on? Is ADHD being wildly over-diagnosed or is it finally getting the recognition it deserves?

That’s the question at the centre of The Elephant, a NZ Herald web series hosted by Miriama Kamo and Mark Crysell.

Musician Anika Moa is blunt. She told the programme ADHD is her “superpower,” the energy source that’s powered her career and confidence. “It gave me the drive to push through barriers,” she said.

Comedian Guy Williams admits he once thought ADHD was made up.

“I used to say it doesn’t exist,” he said. But after his own diagnosis, he had to eat his words. “It’s nice to go, oh, I have this thing now, it explains parts of my life.”

But not everyone buys it. United Kingdom psychiatrist Dr Sami Timimi, one of ADHD’s most outspoken critics, told The Elephant the condition is an “invented concept” with no biological basis.

In his view, ordinary human behaviours like distraction and impulsivity have been medicalised and sold back to us as a disorder and Big Pharma is cashing in.

Standing firmly on the other side is Auckland neuropsychiatrist Dr Greg Finucane, who has been diagnosing adult ADHD for two decades.

He says the science is clear: “If you can demonstrate a cognitive disorder and it’s developmental, that’s what we mean by ADHD”.

But he warns that too many people are being labelled without proper assessment, while those in real need can’t afford the help.

UK psychiatrist Dr Sami Timimi (left) and Auckland neuropsychiatrist Dr Greg Finucane debate ADHD on episode five of The Elephant, an online video series which tackles controversial topics.

Like the condition itself, it’s a messy, polarising debate and one with very real stakes for those caught in the middle.

A 2024 study found that untreated ADHD can lead to serious mental health problems — including anxiety, depression, and even suicidal behaviour. But over-diagnosis can be just as damaging, leading to stigma, unnecessary medication, and people defined by a label that might not fit.

