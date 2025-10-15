Advertisement
Ireland ambassador Trevor Mallard told he was being recalled early via email, asked to stay with his dog

Ethan Griffiths
Multimedia journalist·Newstalk ZB·
4 mins to read

Trevor Mallard with his dog Violet, in 2014. Photo / Mark Mitchell

An early-morning email told Trevor Mallard he was being ordered back from Ireland to New Zealand early, just hours after Foreign Minister Winston Peters told officials he wanted him back “as soon as possible”.

But the order proved to be a headache for Parliament’s former Speaker, who appealed to Peters

