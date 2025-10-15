Trevor Mallard with his dog Violet, in 2014. Photo / Mark Mitchell
An early-morning email told Trevor Mallard he was being ordered back from Ireland to New Zealand early, just hours after Foreign Minister Winston Peters told officials he wanted him back “as soon as possible”.
But the order proved to be a headache for Parliament’s former Speaker, who appealed to Petersto let him stay as his dog couldn’t legally enter New Zealand.
Mallard was appointed New Zealand’s ambassador to Ireland in 2022 by Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta, for a term ending early 2026.
In mid-August, as Peters announced Mallard’s replacement from next year, he also said he was shortening Mallard’s term.
“He’s coming home and he’s coming home early,” Peters said.
The case cost taxpayers nearly $55,000, which covered Mallard’s legal fees and an order to cover Peters’ fees.
The High Court decision came out the same day Mallard was giving his valedictory speech in Parliament, shortly before travelling to Ireland.
