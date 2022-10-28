The NZ Iranian community held a protest at Parliament today calling for the government to respond to the situation in Iran. Video / Mark Mitchell Government under pressure for action against Iran

Protesters burned flags, passports and hijab headscarves outside the Iranian embassy in Wellington in a rousing demonstration in solidarity with women and protesters in Iran while calling for stronger action from the New Zealand Government.

Organiser Hanna Habibi said it was “not a symbol of Islam we’re burning” but a symbol of “oppression”, with women in her home country forced to wear hijab.

Protests in Iran and across the globe were sparked by the death of Mahsa (Zhina) Amini, an Iranian Kurd who died in custody on September 16 after being detained by the morality police because her hijab was allegedly too loose.

“We are standing in solidarity with the protesters in Iran fighting for freedom,” Habibi said.

“And we are taking a message to the Islamic Republic of Iran’s ambassador, to tell them enough is enough, we’re watching them, we won’t forgive and we will not forget, and to ask them to join us, to ask them to stop the bloodshed.”

The NZ Iranian community protest at Parliament, Wellington. Photo / Mark Mitchell

About 50 people gathered outside the embassy in Hataitai, before travelling to Parliament to protest for stronger action from the New Zealand Government.

Since protests began in Iran, at least 141 demonstrators have been killed - some estimate as many as 250. Recently, reports have emerged of security forces opening fire on mourners protesting at Amini’s grave.

There has also been a surge in attention this week in New Zealand, with the Government ramping up its condemnation, including passing a motion in the House yesterday on the treatment of women in Iran and protests.

“I move that this House note the bravery of women and the people of Iran exercising their right to protest for women’s rights and democracy,” Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta said.

The motion also called for a “thorough, independent, and prompt investigation” into the recent deaths of people in the custody of Iranian authorities, including the morality police, and condemned the human rights breaches and use of violence.

The increased focus came the day after news broke that influencers Bridget Thackwray and her husband Topher Richwhite, from one of New Zealand’s richest families, had been held in Iran for months requiring delicate diplomatic efforts to get them out safely, raising questions over how it could have affected the Government’s ability to criticise the regime.

NZ Iranian community protest organiser Hanna Habibi during their rally at Parliament, Wellington. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Dr Negar Partow, an Iranian-born security studies expert at Massey University, said detaining people was a tactic used by the Islamic Republic of Iran to dampen criticism.

In Germany, their stance against the regime had increased after some of its citizens held hostage had been released also.

“It is not always about making a deal, but biding time, make countries refrain from taking strong positions until negotiations pass.”

The motion passed was a “good step”, Partow said, but sanctions were needed to really put pressure on the regime.

“At the moment the regime is struggling to survive and all the money goes to the regime.”

Habibi said diplomacy around the social influencers had “absolutely” impacted the Government’s response.

“Initially, [Ardern’s response] was extremely disappointing and we didn’t know why this feminist leader was not supporting this woman-led movement.

“Then two days ago, we heard the story that the influencer couple has been set free and yesterday the Parliament passed the motion. So I don’t think these are coincidental.”

Habibi said they wanted New Zealand to take its response further and follow the actions of other countries, including designating the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps a terrorist entity and applying targeted sanctions.

Habibi, who left Iran around 2010 and now lives in “self-imposed exile”, said she was hopeful these protests would spell the end of the regime in her home country.

“[In Iran] were always questioned about our hijab and to make sure that our hijab is proper. The same was applied when I attended university. The humiliation continued day after day.

“However, now we are hopeful. Finally, after all these years of oppression and mistreatment finally, we are united. We are hopeful, and we are calling for this religious hypocrisy to be replaced with democracy.”























