

Invisible Intelligence: AUT lecturer challenges how we judge education success

NZ Herald
10 mins to read

AUT lecturer and author Welby Ings left school at 15, unable to read or write. Photo / Alyse Wright

With his first book, Disobedient Teaching, Welby Ings reshaped the way we think about education. In his new book, Invisible Intelligence, he tells Greg Bruce we’re thinking about intelligence all wrong, and why “love matters”.

The first thing Welby Ings wants you to know is that your child’s grades

