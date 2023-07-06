A fire inspector at the scene of the Kaihu Gas Station fire on Wednesday morning. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Fire investigators have concluded that the Gas Kaihu fire is not suspicious, saying a fault in one of the freezers in the shop is to blame.

Investigator Craig Bain said his team had a “rough idea” when they went into the building after midday yesterday.

Bain said it looked “very much” like the fault was from a glass door freezer in the gas station shop.

The fire would have spread from that area, hitting the ceiling and fanning out across it, burning the building as it went, he said.

Owner Sukhmeet Singh had spotted flames coming from that area as the fire began, Bain said, which was useful testimony.

Three fire engines and four support vehicles attended the fire at 8.44pm on Tuesday after Singh called for aid.

The rural town of Kaihu is a 30-minute drive from Dargaville, and the only gas station for miles.

The building was old, and witnesses who saw the fire said it would have “gone up like a matchstick”.

The news will come as a bittersweet relief to the family whose home was also destroyed in the fire.

The community had speculated that the fire may have been arson after several robberies at the shop left the owners on edge and led to voluntary security being stationed outside the shop.

Bain said his team were “absolutely blown away” by the community support for the family.















