The accident happened just before 10am today. Photo / File

A man in his 20s has been crushed to death while working in a forestry operation in North Canterbury this morning.

Emergency services were called to the forestry operation on Hurunui Bluff Rd near Culverden, managed by Rayonier New Zealand Ltd on behalf of Matariki Forests, shortly before 10am.

The Herald understands the man was repairing a machine when he was crushed.

A spokeswoman for St John said they were notified at 9.43am.

They responded by sending an ambulance, while a helicopter was also scrambled.

However, the man was unable to be saved.

Rayonier general manager of operations Mark Grover said their thoughts are with the whānau, crew, and all others involved in the incident.

The site will remain closed while the investigations are ongoing.

WorkSafe has been notified.

It's expected that the accident will be referred to the coroner.