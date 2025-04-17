Initially, they assumed the man was simply ignoring the Auckland Council’s warnings against feeding the birds.

“Then [Shepherd] goes, ‘I think he’s just grabbed that swan around the head’.”

Gillies said the man punched the bird in the head several times before stuffing it into a duffel bag.

Now, the Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) says it is investigating another alleged swan death at an Auckland Beach on the same day.

The Herald has sought further details about the latest incident, including which beach it happened at, and whether the two incidents are believed linked.

MPI Animal Welfare and NAIT Compliance Auckland district manager Cody Taylor said the ministry was still investigating the February Western Springs attack.

“Given it’s an active investigation, we cannot comment further,” he said.

“The MPI-led investigation is supported by the Department of Conservation (DoC), New Zealand Police and Auckland Council.

“MPI strongly encourages any member of the public who has credible information about this matter to confidentially contact MPI animal welfare complaints freephone 0800 00 83 33.”

A man was seen luring a swan with food at Western Springs Park before allegedly attacking and capturing it. Photo / Lydia Gillies, Geoff Shepherd

A DoC spokesperson said the organisation was aware of the investigation but could not provide further comment.

According to the department, black swans are a native species partially protected under the Wildlife Act 1953 and can be legally hunted in a restricted season, and within the regulations managed by Fish & Game New Zealand.

The penalty for killing protected wildlife is up to two years in prison or a fine of up to $100,000.

