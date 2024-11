Hīkoi's peaceful nine-day protest comes to an end, debate over concrete/asphalt roads, diver killed in Chatham Islands shark attack, and Wayne Brown looking to scrap CCOs.

By RNZ

An investigation is under way after an inmate was found dead at a prison in Northland’s Kaikohe.

In a statement, police said they were notified of a sudden death at Northland Region Corrections Facility on Wednesday morning.

“We were notified of the death at around 8.23am after an inmate has been found deceased,” a spokesperson said.

“An investigation into the circumstances of the death is under way on behalf of the coroner.”