Investigation launched after remote-controlled shunt locomotive and railway wagon falls into water

KiwiRail has launched an investigation after a remote-controlled shunt locomotive and railway wagon fell into the Picton harbour.
A KiwiRail spokesperson said a remote-controlled shunt locomotive, used in marshalling yards, and a railway wagon fell into the harbour in Waitohi Picton this afternoon.
No one was injured in the incident and the harbourmaster has closed the port.
"KiwiRail has begun an investigation and has temporarily suspended its Interislander services," a spokesperson said.
KiwiRail confirmed a linkspan (a ramp between the land and a vessel) was damaged.
"KiwiRail is working with other agencies on safely managing the situation, and recovery of the wagon and locomotive."
Police were notified at 3.30pm that a "train had gone into the sea", however Police were not required at the scene.
Police have since been advised by KiwiRail that it was a "remote-controlled shunter train" with nobody on board.
Fire and Emergency NZ was notified but did not attend.