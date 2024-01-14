Auckland Light Rail gets officially scrapped, a look at how well new strangulation laws are working in New Zealand and taps run dry as water restrictions loom in Wellington in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

The investigation into the cause of a 10ha scrub fire fire in Titahi Bay is continuing.

Fire and Emergency shift manager Alison Munn told the Herald crews will be sent to Titahi Bay again today to check no hotspots remain after the blaze erupted on Thursday night.

A Fenz spokesperson told the Herald the investigation into what caused the huge fire was continuing and had no further comment on whether they thought it suspicious.

The “huge” scrub fire in Porirua’s Titahi Bay that started on Thursday night reminded residents of a similar blaze in the area over a decade ago when more than 100 people had to be evacuated.

Resident Suzanne Whitehouse told the Herald her power suddenly went out about 11pm on Thursday. She then got a call from a friend who lived nearby, asking if she had “looked up”.

“The sky was really red,” she said. “We went outside and that’s when we could see smoke coming from Whitireia Park.”

The scrub fire in Titahi Bay started on January 11.

Whitehouse went for a drive to check on what was happening and could see firefighters working to access the fire, which was in a tricky spot.

“It was quite involved at that stage ... we were a bit worried that it might come over the hill.

“It was moving very fast.”

At one point it was feared the blaze threatened more than 50 homes.

