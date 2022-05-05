Family and friends gather for funeral of teenager killed in Invercargill crash. Video / Supplied

Police say it will be "some time" before they have all the answers about a crash that claimed the lives of four Southland teens.

Today marks two weeks since the horror crash involving a ute and concrete truck on one of Invercargill's main streets.

Indaka Rouse, Konnor Steele, Kyah Kennedy and O Maruhuatau Tawhai all died in the crash last month. Photo / George Heard

Bluff teenagers Konnor Steele, 16, Indaka Rouse, 16, and Kyah Kennedy,16, died alongside O Maruhuatau Otuwhare Tawhai, 17, from Invercargill.

The driver of the concrete truck, Rhys Wilson, was not badly injured.

A witness told the Herald another motorist narrowly avoided being hit by the ute, the driver managing to swerve out of its path seconds before the collision.

Today police said the investigation into the crash was ongoing.

"Police have spoken to a number of witnesses and would like to thank those that have come forward and spoken with us as we piece together the circumstances of the crash," said a spokeswoman.

A police cordon surrounded the crash site Saturday morning. Flowers had been left at the cordon, including one which said: "Rest in love boys". Photo / George Heard

"The truck driver has received support through Victim Support and has cooperated with police throughout the investigation.

"The investigation remains ongoing, and police would like to acknowledge the community's patience over this period as we take time to thoroughly investigate the crash, which will take some time."

The Serious Crash Unit investigation may take months as expert officers look at all factors relating to the crash from the vehicles and road to driving and weather conditions and the drivers' actions.

The case will likely also be referred to the Coroner who may hold an inquest.

Since the crash, tributes and photos have been posted and shared widely of the four boys who died.

Their deaths have shaken both the Invercargill and Bluff communities.

The Herald has contacted family members but they were not ready to speak publicly.

The crash between a concrete truck and a ute took place just before 4pm on Friday. Photo / George Heard

Funerals for all four boys were held last week.

Wilson spoke to the Herald in the days after the crash.

When asked how he had been coping since the accident the truck driver admitted it had been "pretty rough".

"You know, I've got some good support. I'm well. I'm getting better," he said.

"I just feel sorry for the people in the car so … but I can't do anything about that.

"I'm okay ... I'm recovering with friends and family. That's about all that people need to know."