Invercargill police investigate shooting that left man critically injured

Invercargill police confirmed they visited an address on Marvora Cres in Heidelberg shortly before midnight. Photo / Otago Daily Times

An Invercargill man is in hospital with critical injuries after being shot late last night.

Local police confirmed they visited an address on Marvora Cres in the suburb of Heidelberg shortly before midnight after being told of the firearms incident.

Emergency services found the victim, who was taken to hospital as a result of his injuries.

Inquiries into the incident are ongoing to determine the circumstances of the shooting, and police have made a call to the public for their help.

“If you were in the area and saw anything, or if you have information about those involved, please get in touch,” a spokesperson said in a statement.

Marvora Cres is a suburb in the southeast of Invercargill. The street backs on to Aurora College, the local high school.