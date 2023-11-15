Rāhui lifted for the Waitematā Harbour sewage leak, immediate call for cease-fire in Gaza during Asean defence meet, Joe Biden and Xi Jinping to meet face to face for first time in a year and data shows nine out of 10 properties selling for a profit. Video / AP / NZHerald

An Independent Police Conduct Authority (IPCA) report has found an Armed Offenders Squad officer was justified in firing two sponge rounds at an offender during a 2022 incident in Invercargill.

The Armed Offenders Squad (AOS) were called to the Invercargill property in July last year after police intercepted a package containing Class A drugs.

The offender was known to police as high-risk, and had a history of firearms convictions.

When police arrived, the offender fled on foot and, when located by police, failed to show his hands and comply with instructions.

The officers believed the man was breaking and loading a shotgun and subsequently he was shot twice in the back with sponge rounds.

Police have now acknowledged the IPCA report, which found an AOS officer was justified in firing the two sponge rounds while arresting the offender.

Relieving Southern District Commander acting Superintendent Shona Low said officers involved in this incident responded appropriately to the situation as they saw it unfolding, and the IPCA investigation and finding supported this.

”Our AOS staff attending this incident were incredibly professional dealing with a high-risk offender with a history of firearms convictions. The officers involved acted quickly to prevent any risk to themselves and their colleagues and to ensure a safe arrest.”