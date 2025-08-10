Enid Thackwell, 95, died in 2022 and her son Darryl and daughter Karen Hooper have since been involved in a High Court dispute over her estate. Photo / Supplied
A man has been ordered to pay back more than $300,000 after a judge said he obtained the money from his elderly mother and got her to write a will in his favour by “undue influence”.
Darryl Ronald Thackwell has also been ordered to pay his sister more than$43,000 in court costs in a dispute over the estate of their late mother, Enid Thackwell, who died in Invercargill in May 2022, aged 95.
However, Thackwell, 68, maintained that he does not owe anyone anything and said he will not comply with the court directives.
He was talking to NZME after three decisions by Justice Melanie Harland in the High Court went against him and in favour of his sister, Karen Lee Hooper.
The first set aside Enid Thackwell’s only will, made in 2014, and appointed Hooper the administrator of her estate.
The second set aside a “deed of forgiveness” agreement that wiped out a debt connected to the transfer of Enid’s house in New Brighton, Christchurch, to Darryl.
This means Darryl, who now lives in Invercargill, is now required to pay $305,000 back to the estate.
The third decision awarded Hooper more than $43,400 in court costs and disbursements arising from her expenses in fighting the case.
Hooper, who lives in Perth, Western Australia, told the court her brother had been abusive towards her all her life, calling her an “adopted bitch” and telling her she would get nothing from her parents’ estates.
Their father, Ronald Thackwell, died in 2013.
Even though the decisions have gone in her favour, Hooper is not optimistic she will see any of the money.
“Wouldn’t that be lovely,” she told NZME.
“That would be amazing if I did but, no, I don’t think so, for some reason.”
The court judgments state that Enid and Ronald had lived in the home in Estuary Rd, New Brighton, since Ronald built it in 1948.
In the year after Ronald died, Enid made her only will, in October 2014, appointing Darryl her executor and only beneficiary.
On the same day, she signed an agreement to sell the house to Darryl for $305,000.
A month later, she signed two documents – one acknowledging she had lent the $305,000 to Darryl to buy the property, and another one, a “deed of forgiveness” of the debt, which meant he did not have to repay the money.
Darryl later sold the Estuary Rd property and bought two properties in Invercargill. Enid went to live with him in one of them.
He is likely to remain a beneficiary of the estate under the normal rules of inheritance, which would split the inheritance equally between him and his sister.
Ric Stevens spent many years working for the former New Zealand Press Association news agency, including as a political reporter at Parliament, before holding senior positions at various daily newspapers. He joined NZME’s Open Justice team in 2022 and is based in Hawke’s Bay.