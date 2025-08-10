Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Invercargill man ordered to pay $305,000 back into estate of his mother after sister takes him to court

Ric Stevens
By
Open Justice reporter·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Enid Thackwell, 95, died in 2022 and her son Darryl and daughter Karen Hooper have since been involved in a High Court dispute over her estate. Photo / Supplied

Enid Thackwell, 95, died in 2022 and her son Darryl and daughter Karen Hooper have since been involved in a High Court dispute over her estate. Photo / Supplied

A man has been ordered to pay back more than $300,000 after a judge said he obtained the money from his elderly mother and got her to write a will in his favour by “undue influence”.

Darryl Ronald Thackwell has also been ordered to pay his sister more than

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save