Invercargill family distraught after two husky dogs go missing on family outing

Huskies Sky and Luca went missing near Progress Valley on Tuesday. Photo / Supplied

An Invercargill family is heartbroken after their two dogs went missing and say they will not stop searching until they find them.

Power Farming Invercargill sales manager Brady had an appointment with a client near Progress Valley in the Catlins on Tuesday and decided to take his family — wife Kayla, son Abel (4), daughter Nora (1) and their huskies, Sky and Luca — with him to enjoy their last day of holiday with a picnic at the beach.

However, the fun day out became a nightmare when the beloved pets went missing.

The last time they were seen was about 2pm, in Yorke Rd by the boat ramp entrance to the water, he said.

"They were both together on one lead and they got tangled. When I was trying to untangle them they kind of broke off their leads and ran off."

He tried to run after the dogs, but it was too late.

Drones, quad bikes, tractors and rescue dogs had been used to try to find the pets, but with no luck.

"We have been searching for them since then.

"I was out yesterday from 11am to 7pm, searched the beach and the bush area. We even brought their favourite squeaky toys, but there's no sign."

He was worried the dogs might be stolen as there was no indication of any disturbance in the area, he said.

"My wife is very distraught; we've got a 4-year-old son who is not wanting to sleep at night because he wants his dogs back.

"The loyalty Luca showed me is unbelievable . . . he follows me everywhere I go. It is heartbreaking."

Brady said they would keep searching until there was some closure.