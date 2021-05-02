Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New ZealandUpdated

Invercargill crash victim named as prominent local estate agent

Quick Read
Police have released the name of the person who died following a crash in Invercargill yesterday. Photo / File

Police have released the name of the person who died following a crash in Invercargill yesterday. Photo / File

Otago Daily Times

Police have released the name of the person who died following a crash in Invercargill yesterday.

He was Neil John Van Schaik, a prominent Invercargill real estate agent.

Van Shaik was also part-owner of the race-horse The Chosen One, which finished fourth in last year's Melbourne Cup.

Emergency services were notified of the two-vehicle crash, on Chelmsford St, at 10:20am.

Police initially said one person had been seriously injured and another moderately injured, but confirmed yesterday one person had died.

Enquiries are ongoing.