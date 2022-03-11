An Invercargill woman who worked for a courier firm took more than $15,000 from a Riverton business by not depositing its bankings, a court heard. Photo / 123RF

An Invercargill woman who worked for a courier firm took more than $15,000 from a Riverton business by not depositing its bankings, a court heard yesterday.

Ashley Renee Hansen, 30, appeared in the Invercargill District Court on Thursday for stealing $15,845 from Bay Rd Service Centre in Riverton between March 19 and September 15 last year.

Judge Russell Walker said the takings were collected by Hansen with the expectation she would drive them to Invercargill and deposit them at the ANZ Bank.

During the six-month period, Hansen picked up five bags.

''You failed to complete your duties by not depositing the money for the victim and the police were subsequently contacted,'' Judge Walker said.

When asked why she had taken the money, Hansen told police she was in an abusive relationship, looking after her partner's children and expected to pay all the bills.

''You became desperate, so much so you so you stole the takings to make ends meet."

Hansen had taken part in the restorative justice process with the victims who had felt betrayed and hurt by her actions, Judge Walker said.

She was sentenced to five months' community detention, 12 months' supervision and ordered to pay reparation of the full amount.