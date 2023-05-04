Nigel Skelt's future at Invercargill City Council remains uncertain. Photo / ODT

Nigel Skelt has resigned from Invercargill City Council over allegations he sexually harassed a teenager.

Council chief executive Michael Day said he received Skelt’s resignation last night and there will be a fresh contest for his now vacant seat.

“In the event of the resignation of any elected member at this stage of the term, the Local Electoral Act 2001 requires a byelection to be held.

“The council will provide more details on the byelection in due course.”

He said Skelt and his family did not wish to comment at this time.

Earlier, councillor Peter Kett and other elected members spoke to the Otago Daily Times after documents showed Skelt was the subject of a sexual harassment complaint from an 18-year-old female staff member before his departure as manager of ILT Stadium Southland.

The complaint included an allegation Skelt asked the stadium staff member if she would be keen to do jelly wrestling naked.

Invercargill Mayor and stadium trustee Nobby Clark was informed of the incidents in a resignation letter in February and worked to resolve the complaint by issuing a “serious warning” to Skelt, directing him to get psychological counselling and closely monitoring his behaviour.

He also offered the teenager $3000 to cover lost income, counselling for the trauma and the option of working somewhere else at the stadium or at ILT.

Kett said he felt “bloody terrible” about the situation.

“I think he [Skelt] should do the right thing and resign from the council.

“I don’t think he will come back and face the music. I definitely won’t be rolling out the red carpet to welcome him back, that’s for bloody sure.”

He had known Skelt and his family members for years and he felt sorry not only for the victim and her family but also Skelt’s relatives.

“There are always victims on both sides. It’s so sad for the complainant at the stadium, but also very, very sad for his family and his wife. It’s not nice.”

Darren Ludlow and Trish Boyle said a decision on whether to continue on the council could only be taken by Skelt.

Ludlow said he would continue to work with Skelt in a professional manner if he stayed on.

“It’s like there are people who you have to work with politically, sometimes that you don’t closely align with, but you still have to work with them.”

He believed Clark should not have become as involved in the process as he didnbut believed the mayor was trying to help.

Boyle said she did not feel comfortable with the situation, but still had “absolute confidence” in the mayor.

Deputy Mayor Tom Campbell said Skelt should consider the views of his electorate.

“I haven’t spoken to Nigel at all since this because he’s been absent, but any councillor at any time should always ask themselves, ‘Do I have the trust and confidence of the electorate?’ And that’s a question that Nigel will ask himself, I’m sure.”

Clark declined to comment in any detail about the situation.

He would not address why, despite his deep involvement in the case. When previously asked about the circumstances surrounding Skelt’s resignation from ILT Stadium he said: “This is a stadium issue, so it is not for me to comment.”

He said he could not make any comment as the process surrounding the sexual harassment complaint was being investigated by ILT.

The mayor said he had been told Skelt intended to return to the council.

“At some later stage, I will make a comment in relation to Skelt’s council position, but now it is not the time.”

Invercargill City Council chief executive Michael Day said the council had no direct role in this incident, but invited staff to a session this morning to discuss the news, the process it had undertaken to release the information and to answer any questions from staff.

“I am not aware of any other complaints or investigations regarding Skelt.”

The ODT also approached ILT chief executive Chris Ramsay who confirmed Clark approached him about a potential job for the young woman at an ILT establishment.

“The mayor came to us and said: ‘Look, if we send this person your way, will you look at employing them?’

“My comment was: ‘Yes look, we’ve got plenty of vacancies at the moment, but the person will still have to follow the usual employment channels and apply for the role’.”

He became aware of the issue previously when an email was sent by mistake to ILT on the assumption that ILT owned and managed the stadium. However, it had only the sponsor’s naming rights, he said.

“I replied to that person and said: ‘Hey, you haven’t contacted the right people, but we will make sure that your complaint does go to the right people’ and we made sure it did.”

Skelt did not return phone calls yesterday.

- additional reporting Otago Daily Times