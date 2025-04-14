Michael Day has been chief executive of the council since February 2023.

Discussions about the letter also took place behind closed doors 11 days before, on March 7.

In response to questions, a council spokesperson said Day was entitled to request leave and have his reasons kept private, the same as any staff member. The council also refused to comment on the publicly excluded March meetings regarding the letter.

“The meetings involved matters that are protected by the Local Government Official Information and Meetings Act, regarding personal privacy, protecting staff and elected members from improper pressure or harassment, and to maintain legal privilege,” a spokesperson said.

A publicly excluded risk and assurance committee meeting held on March 24 included the topic of appointing an investigator, which the Otago Daily Times understands relates to the letter.

At the March 18 meeting, Invercargill Mayor Nobby Clark stepped aside as chairman due to having an interest, meaning Invercargill Deputy Mayor Tom Campbell filled in. Clark was an apology at the March 7 meeting due to council business.

Both the March 7 and March 18 meetings were attended by independent risk and assurance committee chairman Ross Jackson, as well as lawyer Mary-Jane Thomas.

Day was appointed to the job of chief executive in February 2023 after previously holding the position of council group manager finance and assurance.

Council community engagement and corporate services manager Trudie Hurst was acting chief executive in his absence.

