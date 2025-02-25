“A large group of intoxicated people was causing issues in and around a licensed premises and with the assistance of the duty manager, security staff and additional police resources from out of town the premises was closed,” police said.

A spokesperson described the scene to the Press as “effectively a riot”.

“It was out of control.

“That later spilled out onto the streets and there was a party in a rented venue. Damage was reported around town, including to road signs and people’s property.”

Police said they were “disappointed with the levels of intoxication” of many people who had “pre-loaded with alcohol prior to venturing into town”.

“Enquiries are continuing, but police would like to hear from anyone whose property was damaged, or who has information that could assist enquiries.”

A Rowing NZ spokesperson said the organisation was aware of police attending an incident at a public venue in Twizel.

“The incident did not occur at any official part of the 2025 NZ Rowing Championships.

“Rowing NZ has reached out to [police] and will assist and cooperate with police as required.”

The organisation did not wish to comment further while the matter was under police investigation.

Police say anyone with information should call 105.

A Mackenzie District Council spokesperson said they were not aware of any concerns raised by the community or businesses, or damage to council assets.

“Liquor rules are regularly reviewed to ensure they are appropriate, and communities and other relevant agencies are able to participate in that process to ensure any concerns are addressed,” they said.

