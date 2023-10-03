The All Blacks make changes ahead of final pool match, Auckland’s Tāmaki electorate race heats up and hospitality businesses call for more support in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Dual international rugby and league star Roger Tuivasa-Sheck has pleaded guilty to drink-driving.

The former All Black and Kiwis star blew 453 micrograms of alcohol per litre of breath when tested on State Highway 1 on September 10.

A result between 250 and 400 micrograms results in a $200 fine, while anything over 400 leads to a court date.

Tuivasa-Sheck appeared in the Auckland District Court on Wednesday morning and was represented by prominent criminal barrister John Munro.

Munro said there were mitigating circumstances in his client’s case.

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck blew a breath test of 453 micrograms of alcohol per litre. Photo / Dean Purcell

He presented a letter to the judge in which the player expressed his remorse.

Tuivasa-Sheck had played a game with his Auckland side that day before going to an event with other players at SkyCity at midnight. He drank five beers at the venue and left at 2am.

He went to a friend’s place where he stayed until 6am and did not drink any more.

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck was "taking it on the chin", his lawyer said. Photo / Dean Purcell

Tuivasa-Sheck then caught an Uber to Manukau, Munro said. Because he “felt quite good and didn’t feel drunk at all” he made “an error of judgement” by returning to SkyCity to collect his car.

Munro said his client did not drive erratically or carelessly and was picked up in a routine police checkpoint.

“He doesn’t seek any special treatment,” Munro said, adding that he had not sought a discharge without conviction or name suppression - as many people with his public profile would.

“He is taking it on the chin,” Munro said.

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck pleaded guilty to the drink-driving charge, was fined and disqualified from driving. Photo / Dean Purcell

Addressing Tuivasa-Sheck in the dock, a community magistrate said he had no previous convictions and had made an early guilty plea.

He was convicted and fined $600, and disqualified from driving for six months.

Tuivasa-Sheck became an NRL sensation after signing with the Sydney Roosters in 2012, making his Kiwis debut a year later. The fullback won an NRL Premiership with the Roosters in 2013 before joining the New Zealand Warriors for the 2016 season.

In 2018 he became the first Warriors player to win the Dally M Medal, before making the shock decision to change codes and switch to rugby union.

Tuivasa-Sheck played three tests for the All Blacks last year but didn’t make the World Cup squad.

He’s leaving the Blues and Auckland to rejoin the Warriors in 2024.

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck is back with the Warriors. Photo / Photosport

