Whangārei Mayor Vince Cocurullo sees off favourite Hayden Paddon's Hyundai i20n Rally 2 at the ceremonial start of the International Rally of Whangārei in the Cameron St Laneway on Friday evening.
After more than 700 kilometres of intense racing on some of the best rallying roads in the world, there was an air of familiarity about the weekend’s International Rally of Whangārei - Kiwi ace Hayden Paddon again came out as the winner.
Paddon won the International Rally of Whangārei yesterday for the eighth time in his Rally 2 Hyundai i20N. Paddon and V8 Supercar champion Shane van Gisbergen were the two main drawcards for the event, with 48 teams entered for the rally.
The cars used ranged from Paddon’s latest international specification Rally 2 Hyundai 120N to a 1977 Mitsubishi Lancer. The rally covered almost 720km of roads, using 16 special stages of closed roads.
It was a qualifying round of the FIA Asia Pacific Rally Championship (APRC), the final round of the Pacific Cup and the second round of the Brian Green Property Group New Zealand Rally Championship (NZRC).