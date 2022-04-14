International music body suspends NZ clarinet teacher's contract after sex with student revealed

An investigation is being undertaken by a leading international exam board. Photo / 123rf

An Auckland clarinet teacher who had a relationship with a teenage school student he tutored has had his contract suspended and is being investigated by a prestigious international music organisation.

Earlier this week the Spinoff revealed David Adlam had engaged in sexual activity with a high school student, which he admitted to but claimed was consensual and denied any allegations of manipulation and non-consensual sex.

Trinity College London - a leading international exam board and independent education charity - confirmed to the Herald that Adlam's contract with them was being suspended while they undertake their own inquiries.

The organisation confirmed an investigation into the situation was being pursued, however, said Trinity had no cause to believe that any of its candidates had been affected.

CEO Erez Tocker said they take the safeguarding of those candidates extremely seriously and would be responding to this with their "utmost priority".

"We understand that these types of incidents can cause concern and distress and would like to reassure everyone in the Trinity network that we are doing everything to address any potential issues."

The Herald has been unable to reach Adlam for comment.

Adlam was a highly-regarded clarinettist, conductor and composer, both in New Zealand and internationally when he first began lessons with the then 16-year-old student.

Eva*, the student who is now in her 30s, said initially she thought it was "cool" that he was taking an interest in her and she thought they were becoming friends.

Their relationship escalated when Adlam, in his 50s at the time, kissed Eva on the couch after a lesson.

"That was uncomfortable," Eva said, "but I just sort of didn't go in again and he would stop, for that evening, and it would revert back to normal."

She said there was a feeling of discomfort, but "also a level of what I felt like I could trust, that I was somehow safe and there was still a boundary.

"When we were starting to lie down on the sofa I made it very clear that we were not going to get to test the waters with sex."

On multiple occasions she told him she was not interested in having sex with him, she claimed. During one evening together, Adlam allegedly asked Eva to go to the bedroom with him after they had been lying on the couch.

Eva said she repeated that she would not have sex with him – she was a virgin at the time, and didn't feel ready.

"It happened step by step, a piece of clothing would come off, I would say 'I am not having sex with you', another piece of clothing would come off, I would say 'I'm not having sex with you'," she recalled.

Eventually, she told a trusted adult, a new clarinet teacher was arranged and police were notified of the situation.

A part of her still wanted to protect him. "I was very much still under his spell and petrified, all of the time, that nobody would believe me. I hadn't told my parents, it was terrifying that they were going to find out. I just wasn't ready."

Several years later, accompanied by her university teacher, she took her case to the police but she was informed a week later police would not be able to move forward with her case.

In his correspondence with The Spinoff, Adlam repeatedly rejected any allegations of coercion or manipulation, suggesting that Eva's experience had been "distorted" and "embellished" over time.

He refused to comment on the power dynamics between a teacher and a student, and whether he had romantic relationships with any other students under his tutelage. Regarding his role as an authoritative figure in her life, Adlam said, "I don't actually think I manipulated her or that kind of thing at all … I felt that, in fact, she was more in control of what was going on than I was."

Eva is now a successful professional clarinettist and clarinet teacher. She lives on the other side of the world and has only returned to New Zealand for short contracts with the Auckland Philharmonia Orchestra in recent years.

"He may well have gone to one of the concerts that I played in, I have no idea. Let's just say I'm glad that I'm not living in New Zealand any more and working in the music scene, because there's always that part of me that fears him."

She hopes that in speaking out about her experience, other people might gain a deeper understanding of how the power dynamics between teacher and student can be exploited.

Read the full story originally published on the Spinoff here.

•Names have been changed to protect their identities.

Sexual harm - Where to get help

If it's an emergency and you feel that you or someone else is at risk, call 111.

If you've ever experienced sexual assault or abuse and need to talk to someone, contact Safe to Talk confidentially, any time 24/7:

• Call 0800 044 334

• Text 4334

• Email support@safetotalk.nz

Alternatively contact your local police station - click here for a list.

If you have been sexually assaulted, remember it's not your fault.