Interislander ferry turns back after medical event on board

The Kaiarahi hadn't left the harbour before having to turn back. File photo / Mark Mitchell

An Interislander ferry had to turn back to Wellington shortly after setting sail today after a passenger suffered a medical emergency on board.

The Kaiarahi had embarked for Picton this afternoon and hadn’t even left the harbour before having to turn back to drop off the unwell passenger.

“The ship was about to leave Wellington Harbour when the emergency occurred, and the decision was made to return to Wellington and offload the person before continuing on to Picton,” Interislander executive general manager Walter Rushbrook said in a statement.

The Cook Strait ferries have made headlines multiple times in the past month after being plagued with breakdowns, engine problems, and stranded passengers.

The newest ferry in Bluebridge’s fleet sustained engine problems on Friday and is now not sailing, meaning many passengers are unable to get rides across the strait until mid-March.

Its ferry, Strait Feronia, is also out of action as it was sent off to Sydney last week for its pre-planned drydock.

The Interislander ferries have suffered two breakdowns since late January, with one sparking a mayday call and the other leaving the ferry apparently drifting outside the entrance to the Tory Channel as wild weather from Cyclone Gabrielle approached.

Interislander’s Kaitaki ferry can still only carry freight until the issue which caused the breakdown is dealt with.