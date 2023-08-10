Interislander ferry that spent night in harbour could have sailed, Transport Minister says

The Kaitaki spent the night at sea. Photo / Nick James

A Cook Strait ferry that spent all night anchored near Wellington after a fault with the steering could have continued on to Picton, the Transport Minister says.

But Interislander said the decision to stay put with passengers on board was “safe and sensible” and “appropriately cautious”.

The Kaitaki retained full steering control through backup systems, an Interislander spokesman said.

The ship had set sail from Wellington to Picton at 8.30pm, but only made it to just outside Wellington’s heads before the issue with the steering happened.

The ship master decided not to berth as no tugs were available until 7am today.

The spokesperson saidonly a small number of passengers were on the ferry, most of whom were commercial vehicle drivers. Everyone was provided a cabin for the night.

Harbourmaster Grant Nalder told the Herald the problem was with the steering control, not the steering itself so the situation was not an emergency. Deciding not to berth in the harbour the same evening was a precaution.

The Kaitaki berthed at Kaiwharawhara after spending the night anchored in Wellington harbour. Photo / Mark Mitchell

He said the ship berthed with the precautionary assistance of a tug early this morning.

Minister of Transport David Parker today told NZME the ship could have sailed to Picton.

“The decision to return to Wellington was a safety-first, cautious approach,” he said.

“The Kaitaki has three levels of steering backup – and the second level kicked in, as it should. At no point was there a loss of control of the vessel.”

Interislander’s general manager of operations, Duncan Roy, said the steering issues were software related.

“The ship did not lose steering control at any time, with full control maintained through the first of two backup systems,” he said.

The ship left this morning with last night’s load, and some additional passengers and private vehicles.

“Other sailings will be delayed or changed today as a result of the flow-on impacts of the disruption. We are sorry for the impact this has had on our freight customers and private passengers. Safety is our priority in these situations.”







