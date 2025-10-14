Premium
Interactive: How high-rise living could transform Auckland

Ben Leahy
Ben Leahy, NZ Herald
Auckland Council wants to make room for two million homes by allowing taller apartment blocks and more housing to be built across the city. As the density debate continues, the Herald zooms in on the suburb of Kingsland as one example where change could come bigger and faster.

