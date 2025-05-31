Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Instead of focusing on the lack of jobs, the Government seems intent on giving the boot to people - Shane Te Pou

Shane Te Pou
By
NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Jobseeker numbers in New Zealand rose by 29,000, reaching a record 211,000 amid wage stagnation and job losses. Photo / Marty Melville

Jobseeker numbers in New Zealand rose by 29,000, reaching a record 211,000 amid wage stagnation and job losses. Photo / Marty Melville

Shane Te Pou
Opinion by Shane Te Pou
Shane Te Pou (Ngāi Tūhoe) is a commentator, blogger and former Labour Party activist.
Learn more
  • Jobseeker numbers have risen by 29,000, with 211,000 now on support, highlighting unemployment issues.
  • Minimum wage workers received below-inflation pay increases, effectively reducing their earnings.
  • Government cuts to infrastructure projects and pay equity are criticised for undermining economic growth.

The next time you hear a minister, or an economist talk about “green shoots” of growth in the economy, go check out your nearest Winz office.

The growing queue of people snaking out of the door tells us everything we need to know about how things are really going for

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand