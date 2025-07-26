Advertisement
Inside the world of private investigators: Catching poachers and solving crimes

By Michael Botur
NZ Herald·
11 mins to read

Tom Selleck starred as private investigator Thomas Magnum in the 1980s TV series Magnum, PI. The reality of PI work in New Zealand in 2025 is much different.

Michael Botur talks to private investigators to find out what it takes to become a Kiwi Magnum PI.

It was a crystal clear morning last December when Whangārei man Mike Sabin helped two friends with fishing gear into a small metal boat which puttered out into the Waikare Inlet,

