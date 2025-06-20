Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Inside the Taupō farm taming wild Kaimanawa horses

Eva de Jong
By
Multimedia journalist·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Kelly Wilson, 10-days after her riding accident, with Atahu, a stallion she was taming from the 2022 muster. Photo / Morgan Chandler-Bruce

Kelly Wilson, 10-days after her riding accident, with Atahu, a stallion she was taming from the 2022 muster. Photo / Morgan Chandler-Bruce

Each year the Department of Conservation (DoC) conducts musters of wild Kaimanawa horses on the sweeping ranges south of Lake Taupō. The size of the herd must be kept at a manageable level to avoid overpopulation. In the upcoming July muster, there are 132 horses who will be culled, with

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand