Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Inside New Zealand Rustic: How farmer Malcolm Rough redefined natural home design

Kate Coughlan
NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

The Raggedy Ridge House at Ophir in Central Otago is featured in a new book, New Zealand Rustic, creating a home inspired by nature. Photo / Brent Darby

The Raggedy Ridge House at Ophir in Central Otago is featured in a new book, New Zealand Rustic, creating a home inspired by nature. Photo / Brent Darby

Māhia farmer Malcolm Rough has commissioned a new book featuring New Zealand rustic homes after spending 30 years restoring his villa. Creating a comfortable and welcoming home isn’t dependent on a big budget, writes the book’s editor Kate Coughlan.

Why do some homes feel right when you walk into

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save