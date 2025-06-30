Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Inquiry finds NZDF accepted $418k in gifts, calls for careful policy

RNZ
3 mins to read

The NZDF has accepted gifts and hospitality worth more than $418,000 since 2016. Photo / New Zealand Defence Force

The NZDF has accepted gifts and hospitality worth more than $418,000 since 2016. Photo / New Zealand Defence Force

By RNZ

The New Zealand Defence Force needs to be careful when accepting gifts or hospitality from commercial suppliers, says the Auditor-General, after an inquiry found it accepted more than 2500 gifts in recent years.

The inquiry found that between 2016 and 2025 the New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) accepted

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand