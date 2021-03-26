Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Inquiries into alleged Covid test non-compliance at Napier Port

3 minutes to read

Napier Port Holdings Limited reported concerns with non-compliance by other employers to the DHB. Photo / File

Thomas Airey
By:

Reporter

WorkSafe, the Ministry of Health and Hawke's Bay District Health Board are investigating concerns over Covid testing compliance among border workers at the Napier Port.

A Napier Port Holdings Limited spokesperson said it hadbeen fully

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.