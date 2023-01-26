Police are still looking for two others in relation to the incident. Photo / File

Innocent motorists have been left wounded and “shaken” after they were carjacked in the middle of a highway near Palmerston North by a group of armed offenders - one of whom subsequently crashed and was apprehended by police.

A 19-year-old man has been arrested and armed police are now scouring the streets looking for at least two others after what they have described as a serious incident this morning.

Area Commander Phillip Ward said police were alerted to a person of interest speeding on State Highway 57 at Aokautere just after 7am this morning.

He said the vehicle did not stop when signalled by police, who did not pursue the vehicle.

Another police unit then saw the vehicle about ten minutes later and road spikes were deployed as the vehicle travelled towards Ashhurst.

Ward said police officers followed the vehicle at the legal speed limit.

At 7.35am, the spiked vehicle stopped on State Highway 3, near Hacketts Rd. The police who were following were still about a kilometre away at the time.

“Police began receiving reports that the occupants, one of whom appeared to be armed, had stopped traffic on the highway and had taken two vehicles from innocent motorists,” Ward said.

“The victims who had their vehicles taken were shaken, and one has been treated for a head wound. Given the immediate threat to the public, a pursuit was then authorised.”

Police chased one of the vehicles through Palmerston North for “some time” until the driving became too dangerous.

Police called off the pursuit, pulled to the side of the road, and stopped.

A short time later, the wanted vehicle crashed as it headed south on Ruahine St.

Ward said police recovered a firearm and arrested a 19-year-old man at the scene.

“We know many people in our community will be shaken by the events of this morning, and Police are making a number of enquiries to locate the outstanding offenders.

“Due to the nature of the offending, this involves armed Police and the Armed Offenders Squad,” Ward said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Police on 105 and reference the event number P053442225.