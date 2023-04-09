A fleeing driver crash into another driver and injured them in West Auckland last night. Photo / Hayden Woodward

A fleeing driver crash into another driver and injured them in West Auckland last night. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Two people have been arrested in Auckland after fleeing police and smashing into an innocent driver, who was injured.

Around 1.40am police signalled for a vehicle to pull over on Mahia Rd in Manurewa after spotting a person of interest inside.

Two people have been arrested following the fleeing driver incident and crash. Photo / Hayden Woodward

“The driver failed to stop and the vehicle fled from the scene,” said a police spokesperson.

The vehicle was tracked by the police eagle helicopter as it entered State Highway 20 and travelled north.

As the fleeing driver exited Massey Rd they crashed into another vehicle.

A vehicle fled from police around 1.40am in Manurewa. Photo / Hayden Woodward

“The injured member of the public was taken to hospital with moderate injuries,” said a police spokesperson.

Two people from the fleeing vehicle were arrested.

A member of the public was injured after the fleeing driver smashed into them. Photo / Hayden Woodward

A 24-year-old woman is due to appear in Manukau District Court on Thursday on charges of failing to stop when followed and dangerous driving.

A 30-year-old man is due to appear in Manukau District Court today on an existing warrant to arrest and failing to stop when followed.